FIFA to Probe Discrimination Claims Linked to Gaza Conflict

FIFA's disciplinary body is set to examine allegations of discrimination connected to the Gaza conflict, as presented by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), according to an announcement on Thursday.

The international soccer organization stated that its Disciplinary Committee will be empowered to launch an investigation into the reported discrimination claims filed by the PFA.

This development follows a move by the PFA in May to propose the suspension of Israel due to the Gaza conflict. FIFA subsequently demanded an expedited legal assessment of the situation.

