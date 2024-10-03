Left Menu

FIFA to Probe Discrimination Claims Linked to Gaza Conflict

FIFA's disciplinary committee has been tasked with investigating discrimination allegations raised by the Palestinian Football Association concerning the Gaza conflict. The PFA has called for Israel's suspension following the war in Gaza, prompting an urgent legal review by soccer's global governing body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:04 IST
FIFA to Probe Discrimination Claims Linked to Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

FIFA's disciplinary body is set to examine allegations of discrimination connected to the Gaza conflict, as presented by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), according to an announcement on Thursday.

The international soccer organization stated that its Disciplinary Committee will be empowered to launch an investigation into the reported discrimination claims filed by the PFA.

This development follows a move by the PFA in May to propose the suspension of Israel due to the Gaza conflict. FIFA subsequently demanded an expedited legal assessment of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024