Hockey India League 2024-25: A New Horizon for Gender Equality

The Hockey India League 2024-25 introduces women’s teams for the first time, marking a significant step towards gender equality in sports. With equal prominence given to both men’s and women’s categories, the league is set to inspire female athletes and expand the talent pool in Indian hockey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST
Savita (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper and former captain, Savita, has praised Hockey India for its dedication to gender equality by including women's teams in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. This historic decision ensures equal representation and prominence for both men's and women's hockey teams in the tournament.

Scheduled from late December 2024 to early February 2025, the league will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The concurrent men's and women's tournaments signify a groundbreaking moment in global sports, a feat celebrated by Savita. She noted, "The simultaneous running of the Men's and Women's HIL is unprecedented in sports leagues globally."

Hockey India has consistently ensured parity between the men's and women's teams, providing equal facilities, financial incentives, and international exposure. Savita emphasized the impact of the women's league in fostering young talent and hailed it as a significant advancement for Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

