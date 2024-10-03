Left Menu

Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Double Century: A Promise Fulfilled

Sarfaraz Khan delivered an emotional double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup after promising his teammates and family to score big following his brother's accident. His knock of 222 led Mumbai to a formidable total, solidifying his reputation as a 'Run-machine' and a reliable middle-order batsman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:58 IST
Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Double Century: A Promise Fulfilled
Sarfaraz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Sarfaraz Khan distinguished himself with an extraordinary innings, securing a double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup match, fulfilling a personal vow made in the wake of his brother Musheer's accident. His formidable 222 propelled Mumbai to a commanding 537 all out against Rest of India.

Embodying his role as a 'Run-machine,' Sarfaraz, amidst personal turmoil, churned out his 15th first-class century, underscoring his reliability as a middle-order batter. This remarkable performance incapacitates any doubts about his potential for the remaining Test season, as he trails close on the heels of national selection.

Despite challenging conditions at the Ekana Stadium, Sarfaraz expertly navigated the pitch, executing a breathtaking display of aggression and adaptability. His milestone contributes to Mumbai's strong ambitions to seize the coveted Irani Cup, elevating their status following a triumphant Ranji Trophy victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024