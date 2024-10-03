Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Double Century: A Promise Fulfilled

Sarfaraz Khan distinguished himself with an extraordinary innings, securing a double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup match, fulfilling a personal vow made in the wake of his brother Musheer's accident. His formidable 222 propelled Mumbai to a commanding 537 all out against Rest of India.

Embodying his role as a 'Run-machine,' Sarfaraz, amidst personal turmoil, churned out his 15th first-class century, underscoring his reliability as a middle-order batter. This remarkable performance incapacitates any doubts about his potential for the remaining Test season, as he trails close on the heels of national selection.

Despite challenging conditions at the Ekana Stadium, Sarfaraz expertly navigated the pitch, executing a breathtaking display of aggression and adaptability. His milestone contributes to Mumbai's strong ambitions to seize the coveted Irani Cup, elevating their status following a triumphant Ranji Trophy victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)