Rohit Sharma Urged to Lead India Till 2027 World Cup for Another Triumph

In a bid to secure another world title, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president Rohit Pawar has called upon Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma to continue leading the team until the 2027 ODI World Cup. This comes following India's triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados this year.

During the launch of a new cricket academy in Karjat, Maharashtra, Pawar addressed Sharma, expressing India's desire for another World Cup victory under his captaincy. Sharma, with a smile, acknowledged Pawar's hopes. The academy is anticipated to nurture future cricket stars, with Sharma marking its inauguration.

Reflecting on his recent achievement, Sharma noted that winning the World Cup revitalized his spirits. He concluded the tournament with a stellar performance, amassing 257 runs over eight matches. Despite the pressure, key partnerships led India to victory during a challenging match, with bowlers like Arshdeep Singh playing pivotal roles in securing the win against South Africa.

