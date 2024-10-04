Maguire Rescues United with Last-Minute Equalizer in Europa Thriller

Manchester United narrowly averted defeat as Harry Maguire scored a last-minute equalizer against Porto, concluding a thrilling 3-3 Europa League clash. Erik ten Hag's side had initially taken a strong 2-0 lead, but the match saw swing after swing culminating in a dramatic finish.

United's performance flagged in the second half, allowing Porto to level and briefly take the lead. Bruno Fernandes's red card for a high challenge further complicated matters, leaving United in a precarious position.

Maguire's timely intervention in injury time secured a vital point, though the result leaves United winless in their last four outings. The pressure remains on Ten Hag as his squad seeks to regain momentum in upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)