Left Menu

Maguire Rescues United with Last-Minute Equalizer in Europa Thriller

Manchester United's Harry Maguire scored a last-gasp header to secure a 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League, after United squandered a 2-0 lead. Bruno Fernandes's sending off compounded a challenging period for United, who haven't won in four matches across all competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porto | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:23 IST
Maguire Rescues United with Last-Minute Equalizer in Europa Thriller
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Manchester United narrowly averted defeat as Harry Maguire scored a last-minute equalizer against Porto, concluding a thrilling 3-3 Europa League clash. Erik ten Hag's side had initially taken a strong 2-0 lead, but the match saw swing after swing culminating in a dramatic finish.

United's performance flagged in the second half, allowing Porto to level and briefly take the lead. Bruno Fernandes's red card for a high challenge further complicated matters, leaving United in a precarious position.

Maguire's timely intervention in injury time secured a vital point, though the result leaves United winless in their last four outings. The pressure remains on Ten Hag as his squad seeks to regain momentum in upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024