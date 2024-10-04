Terry Francona to Lead Reds, Sparks Fly in Sports Updates

Terry Francona is making his return to Major League Baseball as the prospective manager of the Cincinnati Reds, an appointment forthcoming after his retirement from managing the Cleveland Guardians at the close of the 2023 season, as per MLB Network and ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, in a media conference debacle, Chivas winger Roberto Alvarado's firework prank incited outrage among Mexican journalists, leading to a mass walkout. The incident, which took place during a press event, has been criticized widely as a serious breach of decorum.

The Kansas City Chiefs have initiated the 21-day practice window for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, allowing a potential return after his period on the reserve/non-football illness list. Other key happenings include the naming of Caitlin Clark as the WNBA Rookie of the Year, alongside Terence Crawford's refusal of a UFC deal with Conor McGregor.

(With inputs from agencies.)