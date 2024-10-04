Left Menu

EU Court Ruling Challenges FIFA Transfer Regulations

The EU's top court ruled that some FIFA player transfer rules contravene EU laws on free movement. The case, revolving around ex-France player Lassana Diarra, may force FIFA to revise its regulations, potentially reducing transfer fees and increasing players' economic freedom.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:31 IST
In a landmark decision, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) declared that certain FIFA player transfer regulations contradict EU laws, particularly concerning free movement principles. This ruling, centered on a case involving former French international Lassana Diarra, challenges FIFA's long-standing practices.

Diarra's ordeal began in 2014 when he left Lokomotiv Moscow midway through his contract, facing legal and financial repercussions under FIFA's rules. The CJEU's decision now opens the possibility for players to navigate transfers more freely without daunting compensation demands.

This judgment is poised to reshape football governance globally, with potential implications including reduced transfer fees and increased player autonomy. While FIFA remains satisfied with the confirmation of key transfer principles, the ruling could pressure the organization to align more closely with EU law.

