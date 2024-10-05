Left Menu

Pedro Acosta's Stunning MotoGP Debut with Record-Breaking Pole Position

Rookie Pedro Acosta captured his first pole position in MotoGP, breaking the lap record previously held by Marc Marquez. During the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying, championship leader Jorge Martin crashed, while defending champion Francesco Bagnaia secured second place. Marquez's brother, Alex Marquez, avoided a collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 09:07 IST
Pedro Acosta's Stunning MotoGP Debut with Record-Breaking Pole Position
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable display of talent, rookie Pedro Acosta clinched his first pole position in MotoGP by setting a new lap record during the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying. The young rider outpaced veteran Marc Marquez, whose promising time was invalidated after going off track.

Championship leader Jorge Martin endured a crash, forcing him down the starting lineup. In contrast, defending champion Francesco Bagnaia secured a second-place finish with a solid performance.

A tense moment unfolded when Alex Marquez narrowly avoided a collision as Martin attempted an aggressive overtake, highlighting the intense competitive nature of the race. Martin now faces an uphill battle as he starts from 11th on the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024