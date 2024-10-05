Pedro Acosta's Stunning MotoGP Debut with Record-Breaking Pole Position

In a remarkable display of talent, rookie Pedro Acosta clinched his first pole position in MotoGP by setting a new lap record during the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying. The young rider outpaced veteran Marc Marquez, whose promising time was invalidated after going off track.

Championship leader Jorge Martin endured a crash, forcing him down the starting lineup. In contrast, defending champion Francesco Bagnaia secured a second-place finish with a solid performance.

A tense moment unfolded when Alex Marquez narrowly avoided a collision as Martin attempted an aggressive overtake, highlighting the intense competitive nature of the race. Martin now faces an uphill battle as he starts from 11th on the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)