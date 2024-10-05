Dominant Wins at Shanghai Masters Propel Alcaraz and Sinner Forward

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner showed no signs of fatigue from their recent China Open final, advancing at the Shanghai Masters with straight-set victories. Alcaraz continued his impressive run with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Shang Juncheng, marking his 10th consecutive victory.

The Spanish player swiftly dominated the match, winning the first nine points and converting four out of seven break points. Alcaraz is set to face Wu Yibing in the upcoming round, expressing satisfaction over his performance against younger competitors.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, amidst an ongoing doping case, secured a 6-1, 6-4 win against Taro Daniel. The Italian fired 12 aces and expressed confidence in his physical condition. In other matches, Jakub Mensik upset Andrey Rublev, while Yosuke Watanuki beat Brendan Nakashima. Notably, Alexei Popyrin triumphed over Miomir Kecmanovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)