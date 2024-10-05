Left Menu

Saud Shakeel Focuses on Red-Ball Cricket Amidst Leadership Changes

Pakistan Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel prioritizes team performance over leadership changes as Babar Azam steps down from white-ball captaincy. Shakeel emphasizes the importance of collaboration and taking advantage of England's 'Bazball' strategy ahead of the crucial home series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:10 IST
Saud Shakeel Focuses on Red-Ball Cricket Amidst Leadership Changes
Saud Shakeel
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel is prioritizing his team's performance over recent leadership changes, as they prepare for their series against England. He expressed the importance of focusing on red-ball cricket and ending their streak of poor results while playing at home.

Despite Babar Azam's decision to step down from the white-ball captaincy due to workload concerns, Shakeel emphasizes the need for Babar to remain at his best. The team concentrates on boosting morale and cohesion, largely supported by their captain and coach.

Shakeel expects England to continue their aggressive 'Bazball' approach, which he sees as an opportunity. He urged his team to play according to their strategy, capitalizing on any chances to secure victory, especially considering England's relatively inexperienced bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

