Left Menu

Zhao Xintong's Remarkable Comeback: First 147 Break Post-Suspension

Zhao Xintong, following a suspension for match-fixing, aims to reestablish himself in professional snooker by achieving a perfect 147 break at a WPBSA Q Tour event. His journey continues as he competes in Bulgaria and Stockholm, advancing to the last 32 after overcoming Shaun Liu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:16 IST
Zhao Xintong's Remarkable Comeback: First 147 Break Post-Suspension
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Zhao Xintong, once a rising star in the snooker world, is making headlines again as he returns to the competitive scene following a significant suspension. He delivered an outstanding performance at the WPBSA Q Tour event, securing a maximum 147 break, marking a potential turning point in his career after being banned for over 18 months due to a match-fixing scandal.

Despite being out of the spotlight since January 2023, when he accepted charges for his involvement in match-fixing and betting on matches, Zhao is determined to reclaim his place in the pro ranks. His comeback began with a Q Tour event in Bulgaria, where he faced a setback but regained his form in Stockholm.

In Sweden, he showcased his skill and resilience by overcoming Hong Kong's Shaun Liu with a dominant performance, becoming the first player to record a 147 break in Swedish competition history, as confirmed by the Swedish Billiards Federation president. Zhao's return is closely followed as he advances to the last 32 of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024