Zhao Xintong's Remarkable Comeback: First 147 Break Post-Suspension

Zhao Xintong, once a rising star in the snooker world, is making headlines again as he returns to the competitive scene following a significant suspension. He delivered an outstanding performance at the WPBSA Q Tour event, securing a maximum 147 break, marking a potential turning point in his career after being banned for over 18 months due to a match-fixing scandal.

Despite being out of the spotlight since January 2023, when he accepted charges for his involvement in match-fixing and betting on matches, Zhao is determined to reclaim his place in the pro ranks. His comeback began with a Q Tour event in Bulgaria, where he faced a setback but regained his form in Stockholm.

In Sweden, he showcased his skill and resilience by overcoming Hong Kong's Shaun Liu with a dominant performance, becoming the first player to record a 147 break in Swedish competition history, as confirmed by the Swedish Billiards Federation president. Zhao's return is closely followed as he advances to the last 32 of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)