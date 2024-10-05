Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC's Dominance Continues with Victory Over East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC claimed a 2-0 victory over East Bengal in the Indian Super League. Rei Tachikawa's early goal and an own goal from Lalchungnunga secured the win. East Bengal missed multiple opportunities to score, sealing their fourth consecutive defeat. Jamshedpur FC will next face Hyderabad FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:05 IST
Jamshedpur FC's Dominance Continues with Victory Over East Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC delivered a decisive performance against East Bengal, winning 2-0 in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Rei Tachikawa's strike in the 21st minute provided an early lead, bolstered by Lalchungnunga's own goal in the 70th minute.

The match was characterized by East Bengal's missed opportunities. Jordan Murray was nearly on target early on for Jamshedpur, while Provat Lakra's efforts for East Bengal went unrewarded. Cleiton Silva's missed chance for an equalizer underscored the team's struggles.

Despite East Bengal's promising start to the second half, Jamshedpur's defense held strong. Upcoming fixtures see Jamshedpur hosting Hyderabad FC, while East Bengal faces rivals Mohun Bagan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024