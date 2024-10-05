Jamshedpur FC's Dominance Continues with Victory Over East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC delivered a decisive performance against East Bengal, winning 2-0 in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Rei Tachikawa's strike in the 21st minute provided an early lead, bolstered by Lalchungnunga's own goal in the 70th minute.

The match was characterized by East Bengal's missed opportunities. Jordan Murray was nearly on target early on for Jamshedpur, while Provat Lakra's efforts for East Bengal went unrewarded. Cleiton Silva's missed chance for an equalizer underscored the team's struggles.

Despite East Bengal's promising start to the second half, Jamshedpur's defense held strong. Upcoming fixtures see Jamshedpur hosting Hyderabad FC, while East Bengal faces rivals Mohun Bagan.

(With inputs from agencies.)