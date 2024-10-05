Mohsin Paramban Shines in Thrilling Race

Mohsin Paramban delivered an outstanding performance to claim first place in the penultimate race of Round 5 at the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, held on Saturday.

The Madras International Circuit witnessed young riders from Honda Racing India, Siddesh Sawant and Savion Sabu, also putting on notable performances to secure second and third places.

Throughout the challenging six-lap race, Mohsin skillfully maintained his lead, completing the course in 11:22.331 with a remarkable best lap time of 1:51.977, reinforcing his standing in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)