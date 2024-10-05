Left Menu

Britain's Ben Ainslie: The Unpredictable Threat at America's Cup

New Zealand faces a tough challenge from Britain's Ben Ainslie in the America's Cup. The experienced match racer leads his crew against the Kiwis, who continue extensive practice sessions. Despite New Zealand's prowess, Ainslie's match experience could give him an advantage at the start of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:33 IST
New Zealand is gearing up for a challenging face-off against Britain's renowned skipper, Ben Ainslie, in the upcoming America's Cup, reports Iain Murray, the regatta director.

Ainslie, known for his match racing prowess, took a break to support the British team in the inaugural women's America's Cup while New Zealand's crew, who have the right to compete, honed their skills on the water. The Kiwis, led by Pete Burling, are leaving no stone unturned in preparation.

Having secured a win against Italy in the Louis Vuitton Cup, Ainslie and his crew are poised to mount a significant challenge, leveraging their match racing experience and boat advancements. Their previous encounters provide them with strategic insights, placing them at a potential advantage when the America's Cup begins on October 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

