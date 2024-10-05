Sports Highlights: NFL's Overseas Expansion, Racing Triumphs, and Tributes

The NFL aims to bring the Super Bowl experience to international fans as it expands globally. Following its South American debut in Sao Paulo, the league returns to London where the Jets will face the Vikings.

In NFL news, Giants' rookie Malik Nabers won't play against the Seahawks due to a concussion, while free agency looms for the Yankees' Juan Soto after an impressive season. Sailing news highlights the British challenge in the America's Cup from skipper Ben Ainslie against New Zealand.

On the racing front, Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory in MotoGP's Japanese Grand Prix after leader Pedro Acosta's crash, closing in on championship leader Jorge Martin. In tennis, former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is making headlines at the China Open, reaching the finals against Karolina Muchova.

(With inputs from agencies.)