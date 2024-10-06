Daring Rescue: Mountaineers Saved from Chaukhamba III

In a heroic operation, two foreign mountaineers stranded at a height of 6,015 meters while attempting to conquer the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand were successfully rescued on Sunday morning. The District Disaster Management Centre confirmed the rescue of the climbers, highlighting the joint efforts that led to their safe return.

Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the UK endured a three-day ordeal after becoming stranded on October 3. Despite the challenging conditions, both appeared relieved and in good spirits upon their rescue by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the Jyotirmath helipad.

The rescue operation, involving two IAF helicopters and expert climbers from the SDRF, battled adverse weather and foggy conditions to locate the climbers. The distress occurred when the duo's crucial gear fell into a gorge at 6,015 meters, jeopardizing their expedition organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

