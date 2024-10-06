Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Mountaineers Saved from Chaukhamba III

Two foreign mountaineers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak and Fay Jane Manners, were rescued after being stranded at 6,015 meters on their ascent to Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand. The joint rescue effort by the Indian Air Force and State Disaster Response Force ensured their safety after three days of challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heroic operation, two foreign mountaineers stranded at a height of 6,015 meters while attempting to conquer the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand were successfully rescued on Sunday morning. The District Disaster Management Centre confirmed the rescue of the climbers, highlighting the joint efforts that led to their safe return.

Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the UK endured a three-day ordeal after becoming stranded on October 3. Despite the challenging conditions, both appeared relieved and in good spirits upon their rescue by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the Jyotirmath helipad.

The rescue operation, involving two IAF helicopters and expert climbers from the SDRF, battled adverse weather and foggy conditions to locate the climbers. The distress occurred when the duo's crucial gear fell into a gorge at 6,015 meters, jeopardizing their expedition organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

