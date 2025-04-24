Left Menu

Exercise Aakraman: Indian Air Force Showcases Dominance with Rafale Fleet

The Indian Air Force is conducting Exercise Aakraman over central India, utilizing its Rafale and other fighter jets to execute ground attack and electronic warfare drills. This significant drill, monitored by Air Headquarters, underscores India's aerial superiority amid rising regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:36 IST
Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jet (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force is undertaking Exercise Aakraman across a vast central region, led by its Rafale combat aircraft fleet. This exercise involves mainstream fighter fleets and emphasizes the Air Force's advanced capabilities, particularly in electronic warfare.

With two Rafale squadrons stationed at Ambala and Hashimara, these cutting-edge jets are executing complex ground attack and electronic warfare operations. Sources indicate that assets have been mobilized from various bases, extending even from the eastern region, to practice in different terrains like plains and mountains.

This strategic maneuver strengthens India's defense posture following increased tensions with Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack. The Air Force's superiority is boosted by Meteor air-to-air missiles and long-range ordnance like Rampage and Rocks. High-ranking instructors closely monitor this exercise, involving top pilots, recalling the force's decisive role in cross-border strikes post-Pulwama attack in 2019. Rafale jets enhance India's edge over regional adversaries, supported by new force multipliers such as the S-400 air defense system.

