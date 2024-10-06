Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Dominates the First Kolkata Derby with Emphatic Victory

Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched a decisive win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Indian Super League's first Kolkata Derby of the 2024-25 season. Despite securing a clean sheet, head coach Jose Molina urged the team to enhance their performance after scoring thrice in the first half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:14 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina. Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding display, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) triumphed over Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) in the inaugural Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Head coach Jose Molina praised his side's efforts but emphasized the need for continued improvement following their 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Molina lauded the team's overall performance, highlighting their ability to pressure the opposition and maintain possession. With goals from Jamie Maclaren, Subashish Bose, and Greg Stewart, MBSG secured a convincing win and achieved their first clean sheet of the season, much to the satisfaction of the fans.

Despite Mohammedan SC enjoying greater possession, they managed only one shot on target, contrasting sharply with the 12 attempts by MBSG. Coach Molina stressed the importance of creating scoring opportunities and remained optimistic about his team's prospects, expressing the desire to build on this success and further elevate their game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

