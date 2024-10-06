Pakistan vs India: Women's T20 World Cup Clash Takes Center Stage

In a high-stakes encounter at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan Women's captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first after winning the toss against arch-rivals India. The Group A fixture, held at Dubai International Stadium, is significant for India as they look to recover from a setback against New Zealand.

The Indian team, under pressure following a 58-run defeat in their opener, aims to stay on track for a semi-final berth. Conversely, Pakistan enters the match with boosted confidence after a victory over Sri Lanka, the reigning Asia Cup champions, under Sana's leadership.

Fatima Sana expressed excitement about leading her team against India, noting, "We'll bat first and aim to set a competitive total. Though missing Diana Baig is a blow, other players are ready to step up." Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged the lost opportunity to bat first but maintained a positive outlook on restricting Pakistan's score effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)