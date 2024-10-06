Ousmane Dembélé Returns to PSG Amidst Commitment Controversy

Ousmane Dembélé has rejoined Paris Saint-Germain after being omitted from the team that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal during the Champions League match earlier this week.

PSG coach Luis Enrique faced backlash for not including Dembélé, recognized for his creativity, especially crucial after Kylian Mbappé's transfer to Real Madrid.

Enrique named Dembélé in the 21-player squad for Sunday's match in Nice. A victory could propel PSG back to the top of the French league. Although criticized for Dembélé's exclusion, Enrique attributed it to perceived commitment issues, dismissing reports of any personal conflicts.

