Left Menu

Ousmane Dembélé Returns to PSG Amidst Commitment Controversy

Ousmane Dembélé returns to Paris Saint-Germain following a controversial exclusion from a losing squad. PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, faced criticism over his decision, citing concerns about Dembélé’s commitment. Despite the drama, the forward remains a key asset as PSG strives for Ligue 1 leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:06 IST
Ousmane Dembélé Returns to PSG Amidst Commitment Controversy
  • Country:
  • France

Ousmane Dembélé has rejoined Paris Saint-Germain after being omitted from the team that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal during the Champions League match earlier this week.

PSG coach Luis Enrique faced backlash for not including Dembélé, recognized for his creativity, especially crucial after Kylian Mbappé's transfer to Real Madrid.

Enrique named Dembélé in the 21-player squad for Sunday's match in Nice. A victory could propel PSG back to the top of the French league. Although criticized for Dembélé's exclusion, Enrique attributed it to perceived commitment issues, dismissing reports of any personal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024