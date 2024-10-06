Left Menu

Shan Masood Optimistic as England Faces Pakistan Without Ben Stokes

Pakistan's Test captain, Shan Masood, anticipates a strong performance from England in the opening Test in Multan despite the absence of their captain, Ben Stokes. With Ollie Pope stepping in as stand-in skipper, Masood remains cautious but hopeful, reflecting on past encounters and the balanced teams both nations present.

Updated: 06-10-2024 18:15 IST
Shan Masood Optimistic as England Faces Pakistan Without Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Test cricket captain, Shan Masood, expressed confidence in England's ability to maintain a strong performance despite the absence of their captain Ben Stokes in the opening Test match set to commence in Multan on Monday.

Stokes is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury which has already kept him out of three home Tests against Sri Lanka. While optimism was high in the England camp regarding Stokes's return, he remains unfit to lead, prompting Ollie Pope to step up as the interim captain.

Despite the absence of one of England's star players, Masood believes the visitors are equipped with a balanced lineup that includes versatile all-rounders and a deep batting order. He highlighted their previous success and Pope's leadership in the triumph over Sri Lanka. As both teams prepare, Masood is keen to leverage past learnings from their encounters with England in Pakistan.

