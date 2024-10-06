Coco Gauff's Unstoppable Streak: A Seventh Hardcourt Triumph at China Open

Coco Gauff showcased her dominance in tennis by defeating Karolina Muchova in the China Open final, securing a decisive 6-1, 6-3 victory. This achievement marks an impressive milestone as she becomes the first player to win her first seven WTA hardcourt finals since the beginning of the Open Era.

This win adds the prestigious Beijing trophy to Gauff's collection, complementing her earlier victory at the Auckland Classic earlier this year. Furthermore, it's her second WTA 1000 title of 2023, with her previous one being clinched in Cincinnati, where she also overcame Muchova.

Gauff, now strengthening her head-to-head record against Muchova to 3-0, credits her new coaching team, including Matt Daly, for their support in this tournament. Despite early setbacks in the final, Gauff maintained her aggression to claim victory, showcasing her resilience and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)