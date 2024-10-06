Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy's Triumphant Return: A Bowler's Rebirth in Blue

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates his return to India's cricket team after three years, describing it as a 'rebirth.' Overcoming challenges, he credits R Ashwin for boosting his confidence. Chakravarthy shines in India's victory over Bangladesh, taking crucial wickets and staying focused on his process.

Varun Chakravarthy, the enigmatic spinner, has hailed his reintegration into the Indian cricket team after a three-year hiatus as a moment of 'rebirth.' He extends gratitude to legendary spinner R Ashwin for instilling confidence in him during the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League, where Chakravarthy's skills flourished.

India comfortably chased down Bangladesh's modest 127 runs, with Chakravarthy delivering a standout performance of 3/31 in his spell. This pivotal game on the cricket field displayed his prowess, leaving the Bangladeshi line-up baffled and helping India secure a victory with 49 balls to spare.

Chakravarthy, for whom this was just the seventh T20I, emphasized living in the present and continuing his learned process. He attributes his recent successes to intense preparation in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where teamwork with R Ashwin proved instrumental. Despite setbacks, such as a drop catch, Chakravarthy remains optimistic about the journey ahead.

