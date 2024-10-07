Kartik Singh Shines as China's Ding Triumphs at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Kartik Singh, a promising 14-year-old golfer, made a notable impact at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship by securing the 18th position. Singh was the highest-ranked Indian golfer at the event, impressively completing 27 holes on the final day, and concluded with an even-par total score of 280 after rounds of 71, 67, 72, and 70.

Furthermore, Indians Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa and Rakshit Dahiya put in commendable performances during the final round. They succeeded in making the cut, with Chopraa matching his best score of 3-under 67, while Dahiya posted an even-par 70. Despite the challenging conditions of playing up to 30 holes on the final day, they both finished at 6-over and shared the Tied-37th position.

Meanwhile, China's Wenyi Ding emerged victorious, performing consistently with a series of impressive rounds, all scoring 67, leading to a 12-under total at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba. Ding's triumph offers him direct entry into prestigious tournaments, such as the Masters and the Open. Though initially contemplating turning professional, Ding is now reconsidering, aware that he has the opportunity to secure a DP World Tour card through the Global Amateur Pathway.

