Mayank Yadav Shines in Dream Debut as India Takes Lead

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali praised the promising Indian pacer Mayank Yadav following his impressive debut in international cricket. Yadav, who delivered a dynamic performance, is being considered a strong contender to join the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Series against Australia slated to begin on November 22 in Perth.

Despite an injury-impacted season in the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants, where he managed to take significant wickets, Yadav showcased his potential. During his debut in Gwalior against Bangladesh, Yadav bowled consistently over 140 kmph and took one wicket for 21 runs, instilling fear in opposition batters.

In the first T20I at Gwalior, India, fueled by strong showings from Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Hardik Pandya, triumphed over Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory. The team's standout bowling performance restricted Bangladesh to 127 runs, setting the stage for a successful chase. Arshdeep Singh claimed the 'Player of the Match' award for his exemplary spell.

