Left Menu

Mayank Yadav Shines in Dream Debut as India Takes Lead

Young pace bowler Mayank Yadav impressed on his international debut, bolstering India to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I. Former cricketer Basit Ali praised Yadav's performance and expressed hopes for his inclusion in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. Arshdeep Singh earned 'Player of the Match' honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:12 IST
Mayank Yadav Shines in Dream Debut as India Takes Lead
Mayank Yadav. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali praised the promising Indian pacer Mayank Yadav following his impressive debut in international cricket. Yadav, who delivered a dynamic performance, is being considered a strong contender to join the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Series against Australia slated to begin on November 22 in Perth.

Despite an injury-impacted season in the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants, where he managed to take significant wickets, Yadav showcased his potential. During his debut in Gwalior against Bangladesh, Yadav bowled consistently over 140 kmph and took one wicket for 21 runs, instilling fear in opposition batters.

In the first T20I at Gwalior, India, fueled by strong showings from Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Hardik Pandya, triumphed over Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory. The team's standout bowling performance restricted Bangladesh to 127 runs, setting the stage for a successful chase. Arshdeep Singh claimed the 'Player of the Match' award for his exemplary spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024