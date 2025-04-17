Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh: From Young Pacer to Senior Stalwart

Arshdeep Singh, a key player for Punjab Kings, discusses his growth and sense of responsibility in the IPL. Since joining as a teenager, Singh has become a senior figure and lead bowler for his team. He remains unfazed by online criticism, preferring to focus on improvement and take enjoyment in fans' creativity.

Arshdeep Singh, a formidable force for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, reflects on his rapid ascent to a position of seniority within the team. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer, who has consistently proven his prowess on the field by taking 84 wickets over seven seasons, attributes his professional growth to the responsibility entrusted to him by the franchise.

Joining the team as a teenager, Singh has since evolved into a crucial leader of the pace attack. Despite the high expectations, he acknowledges the importance of maintaining composure during crucial match situations. His dedication to the sport has helped him navigate the various ups and downs in his career, including learning to appreciate light-hearted online trolls and memes.

Singh's journey is a testament to his resilience and adaptability, qualities that have enabled him to thrive both as a player for India and within his franchise. As PBKS prepares for their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Singh remains focused on delivering exceptional performances while embracing his role as a senior team member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

