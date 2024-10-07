Left Menu

Intense Showdowns Await in African Champions League Group Stages

Defending champions Al Ahly face a tough group in the 2024-25 African Champions League pool stages, contending with Orlando Pirates, CR Belouizdad, and Stade d'Abidjan in Group C. Other groups also promise tight contests as top teams vie for quarter-final spots. Matches commence November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:24 IST
The 2024-25 African Champions League has set the stage for thrilling confrontations as defending champions Al Ahly find themselves in a challenging Group C. The Egyptian giants will face South Africa's Orlando Pirates, CR Belouizdad from Algeria, and Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast. Despite their record 12-time wins, Ahly's recent performances in initial rounds suggest they cannot take these matches lightly.

Other groups also promise intense battles. Group B sees South African side Mamelodi Sundowns competing against Moroccan powerhouses Raja Casablanca and AS FAR, along with DR Congo's Maniema Union. In Group A, former champions TP Mazembe lead against competitors Young Africans, Al Hilal, and MC Alger.

Esperance from Tunisia, last year's runners-up, is expected to progress smoothly from Group D, facing Egypt's Pyramids FC, Angola's Sagrada Esperanca, and Djoliba AC of Mali. The group stage kicks off on the weekend of November 26-27, culminating in mid-January 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

