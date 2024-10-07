Mayank Yadav: From Debut to IPL's Million Dollar Club

Mayank Yadav, hailed as India's latest pace sensation, is on the brink of joining the esteemed IPL 'Million Dollar Club' after his T20I debut against Bangladesh. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) require at least Rs 11 crore (USD 1.31 million) to ensure Yadav's retention for the upcoming season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a comparable position, needing to allocate the same sum to retain all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, following his own international debut in the match.

Under IPL retention rules, players who make their international debut in any format elevate to 'capped player' status before auctions. Resultantly, capped players' retention prices stand at Rs 18 crore for No.1, Rs 14 crore for No.2, and at least Rs 11 crore for No.3. As Reddy seems fit for Right To Match considerations, Mayank remains a principal candidate for LSG's top three retentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)