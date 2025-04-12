Thrilling Victory: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in an IPL match, chasing down 181 in 19.3 overs. Contributions from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran with half-centuries were crucial. Prasidh Krishna was Gujarat's top bowler. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan impressed for Gujarat with their fifties.
The Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against the Gujarat Titans in an exciting Indian Premier League encounter, winning by six wickets.
Led by Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran's half-centuries, LSG effectively chased down the target of 181, clinching the win in just 19.3 overs. Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 28 also proved pivotal.
On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna stood out for Gujarat Titans with figures of 2/26. Earlier, Gujarat had managed to post a competitive total thanks to fifties from captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.
