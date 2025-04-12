Left Menu

Thrilling Encounter: Gujarat Titans Face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash

The Indian Premier League match saw the Gujarat Titans score 180 for 6 in 20 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants. Notable performances included Sai Sudharsan's 56 and Shubman Gill's 60. Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur made significant contributions for the Super Giants.

In a thrilling Indian Premier League matchup, the Gujarat Titans took on the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. The Titans managed to post a total of 180 runs for the loss of 6 wickets over their allotted 20 overs.

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill were the stars of the Titan's batting line-up, scoring 56 and 60 runs, respectively. However, the team struggled through the middle order with important wickets being taken by the Super Giants' bowlers.

The standout performers with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants were Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur, each taking two wickets. This sets the stage for an exciting chase as both teams aim for victory in the IPL clash.

