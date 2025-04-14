Fire Scare at Luxury Hotel Hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad

A minor fire incident occurred Monday at a prestigious hotel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, temporarily unsettling the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team residing there.

The blaze, stemming from a short circuit in the steam room of the hotel's spa, was promptly extinguished by fire services, ensuring no casualties or injuries.

Players were either away or stayed unaffected as operations continued without disruption, authorities confirmed, emphasizing swift response and safety measures in place.

