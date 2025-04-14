Left Menu

Fire Scare at Luxury Hotel Hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad

A minor fire broke out at a luxury hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad team was staying. The fire, originating in a spa's steam room due to a suspected short circuit, was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported, and team players were unaffected.

Updated: 14-04-2025 16:03 IST
  • India

A minor fire incident occurred Monday at a prestigious hotel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, temporarily unsettling the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team residing there.

The blaze, stemming from a short circuit in the steam room of the hotel's spa, was promptly extinguished by fire services, ensuring no casualties or injuries.

Players were either away or stayed unaffected as operations continued without disruption, authorities confirmed, emphasizing swift response and safety measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

