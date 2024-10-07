Left Menu

Boxing Body Takes Legal Swing at Olympic Organizers

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is rallying its national federations to take legal action against Olympic organizers in Switzerland over 'abusive behavior.' Stripped of recognition, the IBA accuses the IOC of unfair competition and pressuring federations to abandon them. The IBA seeks to end these practices and protect its members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:28 IST
Boxing Body Takes Legal Swing at Olympic Organizers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is urging its national federations to partake in legal action against the Olympic organizers, accusing them of 'abusive behavior' at the Swiss Competition Commission. Relations between IBA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deteriorated after the IOC revoked the IBA's recognition for not enacting essential reforms.

With the IOC handling the recent Olympic boxing events, concerns arise as boxing's future in the 2028 Los Angeles Games hangs in the balance if federations fail to replace the IBA with a new governing body. The IBA's formal complaint alleges the IOC is monopolizing the organization and marketing of the Olympic Games, violating Swiss competition laws.

The IBA claims the IOC coerces National Olympic Committees to oust IBA-affiliated federations, urging national federations to collaborate in the legal campaign against the IOC. A new entity, World Boxing, aspiring to sustain Olympic boxing, has gained limited support. IBA's secretary general Chris Roberts promises to back legal efforts to protect members, athletes, and staff from unjust pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024