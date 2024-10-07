Boxing Body Takes Legal Swing at Olympic Organizers

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is urging its national federations to partake in legal action against the Olympic organizers, accusing them of 'abusive behavior' at the Swiss Competition Commission. Relations between IBA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deteriorated after the IOC revoked the IBA's recognition for not enacting essential reforms.

With the IOC handling the recent Olympic boxing events, concerns arise as boxing's future in the 2028 Los Angeles Games hangs in the balance if federations fail to replace the IBA with a new governing body. The IBA's formal complaint alleges the IOC is monopolizing the organization and marketing of the Olympic Games, violating Swiss competition laws.

The IBA claims the IOC coerces National Olympic Committees to oust IBA-affiliated federations, urging national federations to collaborate in the legal campaign against the IOC. A new entity, World Boxing, aspiring to sustain Olympic boxing, has gained limited support. IBA's secretary general Chris Roberts promises to back legal efforts to protect members, athletes, and staff from unjust pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)