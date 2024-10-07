India vs Togo: Davis Cup Showdown

In an eagerly anticipated draw, the International Tennis Federation announced that India will face Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs. The matches are slated to occur between January 31 and February 2 of the coming year.

Globally, 52 nations will compete across 26 home-and-away ties, showcasing intense matches in both World Group I and II play-offs during the same period.

A unique aspect of the India versus Togo tie will be the choice of ground, which remains undecided and is expected to be determined by lot, as per the competition format. India is working to improve its performance after a 0-4 loss to Sweden earlier this year.

