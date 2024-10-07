India vs Togo: Davis Cup Showdown
India is set to compete against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs scheduled for late January to early February next year. The International Tennis Federation announced this match-up in a global draw involving 52 nations. The ground choice will be determined by lot.
Globally, 52 nations will compete across 26 home-and-away ties, showcasing intense matches in both World Group I and II play-offs during the same period.
A unique aspect of the India versus Togo tie will be the choice of ground, which remains undecided and is expected to be determined by lot, as per the competition format. India is working to improve its performance after a 0-4 loss to Sweden earlier this year.
