Arundhati Reddy Reprimanded: Tensions Flare in Women's T20 World Cup
India's pace bowler Arundhati Reddy received a reprimand for her aggressive send-off to Pakistan's Nida Dar during the Women's T20 World Cup. She admitted to breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, resulting in a demerit point on her record, marking her first offense in 24 months.
India pace bowler Arundhati Reddy faced disciplinary action following an on-field incident during the Women's T20 World Cup. The ICC reprimanded Reddy for an aggressive send-off directed at Pakistan's Nida Dar, which violated the Code of Conduct.
Reddy, instrumental in India's six-wicket victory, let her emotions take over in the 20th over. Her gesture towards the pavilion led to a charge under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code. The violation pertains to actions deemed provocative to dismissed batters.
The reprimand also comes with a demerit point, a first for Reddy in 24 months. Officials Sheridan, Agenbag, Williams, and Polosak officiated the penalty, underscoring the strict enforcement of on-field conduct standards.
