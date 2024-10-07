Arundhati Reddy Reprimanded: Tensions Flare in Women's T20 World Cup

India pace bowler Arundhati Reddy faced disciplinary action following an on-field incident during the Women's T20 World Cup. The ICC reprimanded Reddy for an aggressive send-off directed at Pakistan's Nida Dar, which violated the Code of Conduct.

Reddy, instrumental in India's six-wicket victory, let her emotions take over in the 20th over. Her gesture towards the pavilion led to a charge under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code. The violation pertains to actions deemed provocative to dismissed batters.

The reprimand also comes with a demerit point, a first for Reddy in 24 months. Officials Sheridan, Agenbag, Williams, and Polosak officiated the penalty, underscoring the strict enforcement of on-field conduct standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)