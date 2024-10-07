Manchester City Wins Arbitration Against Premier League Over Rule Violations

An arbitration panel has ruled in favor of Manchester City regarding alleged violations of the Premier League's rules on Associated Party Transactions (APT). The panel found parts of these regulations breached British competition law and were procedurally unfair.

The case concerned two transactions, involving First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation Group, which occurred in 2023. The panel declared these deals unfairly processed, necessitating their annulment.

Manchester City hailed the decision as a win, while the Premier League maintained the ruling supported the APT system's objectives and framework, highlighting the system's necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)