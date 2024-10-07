Left Menu

Manchester City Wins Arbitration Against Premier League Over Rule Violations

Manchester City and the Premier League acknowledged an arbitration panel's decision pointing out unlawful aspects in the league's rules regarding Associated Party Transactions. The panel particularly deemed decisions on deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation Group as procedurally unfair, calling for an overturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An arbitration panel has ruled in favor of Manchester City regarding alleged violations of the Premier League's rules on Associated Party Transactions (APT). The panel found parts of these regulations breached British competition law and were procedurally unfair.

The case concerned two transactions, involving First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation Group, which occurred in 2023. The panel declared these deals unfairly processed, necessitating their annulment.

Manchester City hailed the decision as a win, while the Premier League maintained the ruling supported the APT system's objectives and framework, highlighting the system's necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

