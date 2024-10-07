Left Menu

Mumbai Celebrates Historic Irani Cup Win: A 27-Year Wait Ends

Ajinkya Rahane praised the Mumbai team's unity, stressing the importance of freedom and confidence for players. Celebrated by the Mumbai Cricket Association, the team broke a 27-year-long wait to win the Irani Cup. Star performances were seen by Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. The bond among players, key to success.

Ajinkya Rahane
The Mumbai cricket team, under the leadership of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, brought home the Irani Cup, ending a 27-year-lapse and receiving Rs 1-crore from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to celebrate their landmark achievement. The MCA announced this reward in a ceremony in Lucknow, alongside the BCCI's prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Rahane emphasized the power of freedom and confidence in fostering a winning team, attributing their success to collective effort. He stated, "This game is not for individuals...all players are equally important." Rahane underscored the significance of every team member, including those off the field, in achieving victory.

Sarfaraz Khan, who was pivotal with an unbeaten 222, fulfilled a promise to his brother Musheer, who had faced a car accident. The victory was an embodiment of camaraderie, as highlighted by Shreyas Iyer, whose crucial innings set the tone for the triumph.

