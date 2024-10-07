Left Menu

Bengal Women Set for T20 Showdown

Saika Ishaque will captain Bengal in the Senior Women's T20 Tournament starting October 17, alongside vice-captain Tanushree Sarkar. The team, coached by Probal Dutta, is mentored by cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. The squad comprises talented players like Priyanka Bala and Dhara Gujjar, subject to fitness.

Bengal is gearing up for the Senior Women's T20 Tournament commencing on October 17, with Saika Ishaque set to lead the team. Monday's announcement revealed Ishaque as captain, accompanied by vice-captain Tanushree Sarkar.

Heading the coaching staff is Probal Dutta, while Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami will offer her expertise as a mentor. The anticipation for the tournament is building as the team prepares for a competitive display.

The squad includes noteworthy players such as Priyanka Bala, Hrishita Basu, and Mita Paul, among others. Fitness will determine the final participation of Dhara Gujjar and Titas Sadhu, forming a promising roster for Bengal's T20 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

