Fresh Faces Shine in Revamped Indian Women's Cricket Squad for Tri-Series

India's women's cricket team announces an updated squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka, including South Africa. New players like Kashvee Gautam, N Shree Charani, and Shuchi Upadhyay earn first national call-ups, while Harmanpreet Kaur returns as captain. The series precedes the Women's ODI World Cup in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:55 IST
Kashvee Gautam (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, the Indian women's cricket team has unveiled a revamped squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, which will also feature South Africa. This announcement marks significant career milestones for newcomers Kashvee Gautam, N Shree Charani, and Shuchi Upadhyay, who have earned their maiden national call-ups.

Harmanpreet Kaur makes a return as captain after missing the previous series against Ireland. The squad also sees comebacks from Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, and Amanjot Kaur. However, despite her impressive performance in the Women's Premier League, Shafali Verma is noticeably absent from the team.

With preparations for the Women's ODI World Cup, slated for later this year in India, underway, this tri-series serves as a crucial stepping stone for all involved. The inclusion of fresh talent underlines India's strategic approach toward future major cricket tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

