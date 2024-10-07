Left Menu

Rain Delays Shake Up Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open Matches

Rain delays affected matches at the Shanghai Masters, where Taylor Fritz advanced, and Grigor Dimitrov overcame Zizou Bergs. Holger Rune and David Goffin also secured wins. At the Wuhan Open, Beatriz Haddad-Maia triumphed, while rain similarly disrupted play. Major players received a first-round bye amid the weather disruptions.

Tennis action at the Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open faced significant disruptions due to persistent rain, leading to schedules being pushed back.

American Taylor Fritz persevered through challenging conditions to defeat Frenchman Terence Atmane using two tiebreakers, while Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov outmaneuvered Zizou Bergs in a three-set match to progress. Other notable victories included Holger Rune's comeback against Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin's triumph over Lorenzo Musetti.

Meanwhile, at the Wuhan Open, Beatriz Haddad-Maia of Brazil overpowered Madison Keys, adding another win to her recent successes. Play was also notably interrupted due to weather, with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff enjoying first-round byes. Rescheduled matches await, including for Stefanos Tsitsipas.

