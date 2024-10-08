Left Menu

Victor Lapena Exits: A New Chapter for Canada Basketball

Victor Lapena and Canada Basketball have parted ways after a disappointing Olympic performance. Lapena led the women’s national team to notable victories, including a bronze at the 2023 AmeriCup, but recent challenges prompted a shift to focus on his new role with Turkey's Cukurova Basketbol Kulubu.

In an unexpected development, Victor Lapena and Canada Basketball have mutually decided to part ways. This comes after the women's national team failed to secure a win in the group stages of the Paris Olympics, a performance that raised strategic questions for the program's future.

Lapena, who took the reins in January 2022, showcased his coaching prowess by steering the team to a 17-10 record in FIBA competitions. His tenure included a contract extension, with a clause allowing him to explore head coaching avenues, leading to his recent engagement with Cukurova Basketbol Kulubu in Turkey.

As Canada Basketball sets its sights on a new four-year cycle culminating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the search for a new head coach is underway. This transition aims to bolster the squad's preparations and competitive edge on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

