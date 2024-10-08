Victor Lapena Exits: A New Chapter for Canada Basketball

In an unexpected development, Victor Lapena and Canada Basketball have mutually decided to part ways. This comes after the women's national team failed to secure a win in the group stages of the Paris Olympics, a performance that raised strategic questions for the program's future.

Lapena, who took the reins in January 2022, showcased his coaching prowess by steering the team to a 17-10 record in FIBA competitions. His tenure included a contract extension, with a clause allowing him to explore head coaching avenues, leading to his recent engagement with Cukurova Basketbol Kulubu in Turkey.

As Canada Basketball sets its sights on a new four-year cycle culminating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the search for a new head coach is underway. This transition aims to bolster the squad's preparations and competitive edge on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)