Simone Biles Weighs Uncertain Future at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, has not yet decided if she will compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. In an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe, Biles cited her current focus on personal priorities, including time with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. "I'm really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband, go support him at his games, live my life as a woman," she expressed.

Though she plans to attend the Los Angeles Games, Biles remains uncertain about her role, whether as a competitor or a spectator. At 28, she acknowledges the physical toll her body has endured, recalling challenges experienced following her medal-winning performances at previous Olympics. "2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging," she admitted.

Biles continues to speak out on mental health issues, an advocacy close to her heart. "I am very proud of the work accomplished to reach this point, and I will continue to be the voice of the voiceless," she affirmed. Meanwhile, she encourages the rising generation of gymnasts as she contemplates her future in the sport.

