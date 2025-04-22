Left Menu

Simone Biles Weighs Uncertain Future at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Simone Biles, the world-renowned gymnast, is uncertain about participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Currently, she prioritizes her personal life and health, focusing on her marriage and advocating for mental health. Biles emphasizes the emergence of the next generation of gymnasts as she contemplates her future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:41 IST
Simone Biles Weighs Uncertain Future at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Simone Biles
  • Country:
  • France

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, has not yet decided if she will compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. In an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe, Biles cited her current focus on personal priorities, including time with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. "I'm really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband, go support him at his games, live my life as a woman," she expressed.

Though she plans to attend the Los Angeles Games, Biles remains uncertain about her role, whether as a competitor or a spectator. At 28, she acknowledges the physical toll her body has endured, recalling challenges experienced following her medal-winning performances at previous Olympics. "2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging," she admitted.

Biles continues to speak out on mental health issues, an advocacy close to her heart. "I am very proud of the work accomplished to reach this point, and I will continue to be the voice of the voiceless," she affirmed. Meanwhile, she encourages the rising generation of gymnasts as she contemplates her future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025