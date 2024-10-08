Left Menu

India Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Sri Lanka in T20 Women's World Cup

India faces a critical match against Sri Lanka in their third Group A game of the T20 Women's World Cup. With recent batting struggles, key players Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana must deliver. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's injury adds to their challenges as they aim to boost their Net Run Rate.

Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
On the brink of a crucial encounter, India's women's cricket team is set to face Sri Lanka in their third match of the T20 Women's World Cup. The team is looking to overcome its batting difficulties to enhance their Net Run Rate (NRR) on Wednesday.

Inconsistent performances have plagued India, with a resounding loss to New Zealand by 58 runs and a narrow win over Pakistan. The top order, particularly Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, has struggled, adding pressure on the middle-order batsmen.

Compounding their issues, captain Harmanpreet Kaur might miss the game due to a neck injury. India needs an all-round team effort and strategic plans, especially against Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, to ensure a strong finish ahead of their encounter with reigning champions Australia.

