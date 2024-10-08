ED Investigation Intensifies: Azharuddin Questioned in Money Laundering Case

On Tuesday, former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin presented himself at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad. This followed a summons in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case related to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The ED's probe stems from allegations of financial mismanagement during Azharuddin's term as president of the HCA, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. In November of last year, the ED executed searches at nine locations across Telangana, focusing on the residences and offices of former HCA officials.

These targeted locations included properties associated with Gaddam Vinod, former president; Shivlal Yadav, vice president; and Arshad Ayub, former secretary of HCA. During these operations, authorities seized digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash totaling approximately Rs. 10.39 lakh. The investigation was set in motion following complaints from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, highlighting irregularities in contracting and financial oversight within the association, allegedly amounting to Rs. 20 crore in misappropriated funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)