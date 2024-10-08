Left Menu

ED Investigation Intensifies: Azharuddin Questioned in Money Laundering Case

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad for questioning related to an alleged money laundering case involving the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The probe follows previous searches and investigations into financial irregularities during his tenure as association president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:27 IST
ED Investigation Intensifies: Azharuddin Questioned in Money Laundering Case
Mohammed Azharuddin, former Member of Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin presented himself at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad. This followed a summons in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case related to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The ED's probe stems from allegations of financial mismanagement during Azharuddin's term as president of the HCA, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. In November of last year, the ED executed searches at nine locations across Telangana, focusing on the residences and offices of former HCA officials.

These targeted locations included properties associated with Gaddam Vinod, former president; Shivlal Yadav, vice president; and Arshad Ayub, former secretary of HCA. During these operations, authorities seized digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash totaling approximately Rs. 10.39 lakh. The investigation was set in motion following complaints from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, highlighting irregularities in contracting and financial oversight within the association, allegedly amounting to Rs. 20 crore in misappropriated funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024