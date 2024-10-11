Japan Triumphs over Saudi Arabia in World Cup Qualifier

Japan delivered a decisive 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, bolstering their World Cup qualification efforts. The Samurai Blue, led by Hajime Moriyasu, continued their winning streak in the Asian qualifiers with a commanding performance.

Daichi Kamada's early goal in the 14th minute set the pace for a physically demanding first half. In the second half, substitute Koki Ogawa sealed the win with a decisive header.

The triumph positions Japan five points clear at the top of Group C. Meanwhile, South Korea and Iraq strengthened their standings, while Indonesia battled to a draw in a thrilling finish against Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)