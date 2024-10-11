Left Menu

Japan Triumphs over Saudi Arabia in World Cup Qualifier

Japan defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jeddah in the Asian World Cup qualifiers, keeping their strong run with a third consecutive win. Daichi Kamada and substitute Koki Ogawa scored, enhancing Japan's lead in Group C. South Korea, Iraq, and other teams also progressed in their groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:22 IST
Japan delivered a decisive 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, bolstering their World Cup qualification efforts. The Samurai Blue, led by Hajime Moriyasu, continued their winning streak in the Asian qualifiers with a commanding performance.

Daichi Kamada's early goal in the 14th minute set the pace for a physically demanding first half. In the second half, substitute Koki Ogawa sealed the win with a decisive header.

The triumph positions Japan five points clear at the top of Group C. Meanwhile, South Korea and Iraq strengthened their standings, while Indonesia battled to a draw in a thrilling finish against Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

