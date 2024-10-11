Left Menu

England Stumbles While Haaland Shines in Nations League Highlights

Lee Carsley faces setbacks as England's interim coach after a 2-1 defeat to Greece. Erling Haaland sets a scoring record for Norway in their 3-0 win over Slovakia, while France overcomes Israel with a 4-1 victory. Italy draws Belgium 2-2 after Lorenzo Pellegrini's decisive red card.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:45 IST
England's interim coach Lee Carsley encountered his first challenges after a 2-1 defeat against Greece in the Nations League. Carsley's bold team selection, which lacked a recognized striker due to captain Harry Kane's injury, backfired as Greece capitalized on England's defensive weaknesses, with Vangelis Pavlidis securing a last-minute win for the visitors at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland made history by becoming Norway's top scorer at just 24, with his double aiding in a commanding 3-0 victory over Slovakia. France, even without stars Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, dominated Israel 4-1, signaling a new era for Les Bleus under Didier Deschamps.

In other highlights, Italy's 2-2 draw with Belgium was marked by Lorenzo Pellegrini's red card, which shifted the match's dynamics. Belgium utilized the advantage, with De Cuyper and Trossard securing the equalizing goals.

