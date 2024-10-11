Tom Latham Seeks Aggressive Play in India to Revive New Zealand's Test Hopes

Newly appointed New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham is urging his team to adopt a fearless approach in their upcoming India tour, as they seek to overcome a dismal streak of four successive World Test Championship defeats. Latham assumes full-time leadership after Tim Southee stepped down post the Sri Lanka series.

Latham's immediate challenge includes three Tests in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai over the next weeks, followed by a home series against England. Historically, New Zealand's record in India remains underwhelming, with just two wins in 36 Tests, the last being over three decades ago.

Reflecting on their recent struggles in Sri Lanka, Latham emphasized the need to build on previous successes and maintain an aggressive strategy, especially with the bat. His leadership approach includes encouraging players to develop individual plans, potentially reshaping New Zealand's cricket brand under his captaincy.

As captain, Latham must decide on the inclusion of former captain Tim Southee, who has faced a challenging year in Test cricket. Latham values Southee's experience, recalling his significant past performances, and aims to leverage that expertise in the forthcoming series.

