England's Historic Test Triumph: A Rollercoaster in Multan

England secured a historic innings and 47-run victory over Pakistan in their opening test. Despite Pakistan's spirited resistance, England's bowlers dismantled the hosts to spark celebrations. England declared after a monumental 823-7 innings, making remarkable use of the Multan pitch to outplay Pakistan.

Multan | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

England clinched an astonishing innings and 47-run victory against Pakistan on the fifth day of their record-breaking first test, as the home team, weakened and depleted, fell just short. With Abrar Ahmed sidelined due to illness, England cut through Pakistan's lineup, leaving them at 220-9 amid strong cheers from a dedicated band of English supporters.

Starting the day at 152-6, Pakistan's Salman Agha was sent back to the pavilion after a fighting 63, disrupted by Jack Leach's bowling, which ended his key 109-run stand with Aamer Jamal. England's pacers tested the overnight batsmen with aggressive short deliveries, and although Jamal was shaken by Brydon Carse's bouncer, he managed to score a half-century.

Ollie Pope, the stand-in captain, offered Jamal a reprieve with a dropped catch, England's fifth missed chance in the innings, leaving Jamal unbeaten at 55. Leach captured Afridi with an impressive caught-and-bowled before stumping Naseem Shah, securing the emphatic win.

Earlier, England declared after posting their highest test total in 86 years, scoring a massive 823-7, propelled by Harry Brook's 317 and Joe Root's 262. The visitors capitalized on a challenging Multan pitch to leave Pakistan trailing by 115 runs at the fourth day's close, leading to their ultimate collapse.

