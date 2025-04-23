Parliamentary Panel Seeks Diverse Opinions on Simultaneous Election Bills

The parliamentary committee tasked with evaluating the simultaneous election bills is expanding its consultations to include prominent figures from the entertainment, sports, and business communities. Regional political parties and significant government personalities will also contribute to the dialogue as the committee broadens its scope.

P P Chaudhary, chairperson of the Joint Committee of Parliament, stated that during its forthcoming study tour next month, the panel intends to engage with diverse sectors of society. This outreach includes the sports and entertainment industries, the legal field, and scholars, alongside state officials, to collect a comprehensive array of perspectives.

The committee’s schedule includes planned visits to Maharashtra and Uttarakhand between May 17 and May 22. It will meet with key administration figures, financial institutions, and educational bodies to address logistical and policy challenges related to implementing 'one nation, one election'.

