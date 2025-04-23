Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Seeks Diverse Opinions on Simultaneous Election Bills

The parliamentary committee on simultaneous election bills will gather insights from various sectors including entertainment, sports, business, and academia. The committee, led by P P Chaudhary, aims for a wide perspective during its upcoming study tour to Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, seeking opinions from various regional and government figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:38 IST
Parliamentary Panel Seeks Diverse Opinions on Simultaneous Election Bills
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The parliamentary committee tasked with evaluating the simultaneous election bills is expanding its consultations to include prominent figures from the entertainment, sports, and business communities. Regional political parties and significant government personalities will also contribute to the dialogue as the committee broadens its scope.

P P Chaudhary, chairperson of the Joint Committee of Parliament, stated that during its forthcoming study tour next month, the panel intends to engage with diverse sectors of society. This outreach includes the sports and entertainment industries, the legal field, and scholars, alongside state officials, to collect a comprehensive array of perspectives.

The committee’s schedule includes planned visits to Maharashtra and Uttarakhand between May 17 and May 22. It will meet with key administration figures, financial institutions, and educational bodies to address logistical and policy challenges related to implementing 'one nation, one election'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025