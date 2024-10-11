Left Menu

India Eyes Fresh Talent: Young Guns Set to Shine in T20I Finale against Bangladesh

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hints at showcasing young players in the final T20I against Bangladesh. With a successful series so far, India plans to test emerging talents like Harshit Rana and Tilak Varma. Focus shifts post-series to important matches in Tests and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 19:56 IST
Ryan ten Doeschate (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has highlighted the potential to introduce youthful talent in the concluding T20I of the series against Bangladesh, set to take place in Hyderabad.

In the earlier matches, newcomers Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy left a mark with their performances. Yadav impressed with his pace, while Reddy showcased both batting finesse and bowling prowess. Having won the series, India is now positioned to potentially sweep the series with another victory over the Tigers.

Ten Doeschate, in a pre-match press conference, indicated that players like Harshit Rana and Tilak Varma may receive a chance to make their international mark in the game. He emphasized the strategic depth of the squad, enriched with IPL experience, and the willingness to expose players to international cricket in preparation for future challenges. He remarked that earning opportunities, rather than simply being given them, remains a core philosophy of the team. Looking beyond the series, India has an intense schedule with upcoming Test matches against New Zealand, the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, and the ICC Champions Trophy, with further challenges looming, including a series in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

