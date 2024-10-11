Djokovic Remains Unshaken: Battles On as Tennis Icons Retire

Novak Djokovic, a former world number one and the last active player from tennis' 'Big Four', made it clear that retirement is not on his mind despite the recent retirements of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafa Nadal. Together, they had dominated the sport, collecting 69 Grand Slam titles and creating unforgettable moments.

Nadal, Spain's tennis legend with a record 14 French Open titles, announced his impending retirement after the upcoming Davis Cup. Fellow 'Big Four' members Murray retired after the Paris Olympics this year, and Federer in 2022. Djokovic, reflecting on their departures, said his rivalry with Nadal had the most significant impact on his career.

In a 6-7 (4) 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech Jakub Mensik at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic secured his place in a record-extending 78th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. As Djokovic gears up to face Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, he acknowledges the need to rise to the challenge of facing formidable opponents in the tournament's closing stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)