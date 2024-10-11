Left Menu

Djokovic Remains Unshaken: Battles On as Tennis Icons Retire

Novak Djokovic discusses the impact of his rivals' retirements, as he advances to his 78th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. The end of the 'Big Four' era with Nadal, Federer, and Murray retiring leaves Djokovic reflective but motivated to continue competing at the top.

Novak Djokovic, a former world number one and the last active player from tennis' 'Big Four', made it clear that retirement is not on his mind despite the recent retirements of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafa Nadal. Together, they had dominated the sport, collecting 69 Grand Slam titles and creating unforgettable moments.

Nadal, Spain's tennis legend with a record 14 French Open titles, announced his impending retirement after the upcoming Davis Cup. Fellow 'Big Four' members Murray retired after the Paris Olympics this year, and Federer in 2022. Djokovic, reflecting on their departures, said his rivalry with Nadal had the most significant impact on his career.

In a 6-7 (4) 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech Jakub Mensik at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic secured his place in a record-extending 78th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. As Djokovic gears up to face Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, he acknowledges the need to rise to the challenge of facing formidable opponents in the tournament's closing stages.

